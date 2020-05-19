Firefighters stop forward progress of 35-acre brush fire in north Scottsdale

Firefighters have stopped forward progress of a 35-acre brush fire in north Scottsdale. The "Peak View Fire" broke out Tuesday morning near 144th Street and Rio Verde Drive.

Initially, some resources from the "East Desert Fire" near Cave Creek were diverted, including an air attack.

Officials say the fire is human-caused and is now 100% contained.

Scottsdale police say the eastbound lanes of Rio Verde were temporarily closed at 136th Street due to the fire.