Flagstaff FD mourns Capt. Paul Sanders, a 13-year veteran of department

The Brief Capt. Paul Sanders of the Flagstaff Fire Department died at his home, the department announced on Aug. 23. He served the city of Flagstaff for 13 years, and he's known for his compassion and sense of humor. Members of the community are mourning the captain-paramedic, with one person saying they were "lucky to have known him."



The Flagstaff Fire Department and the northern Arizona community are mourning captain-paramedic Paul Sanders.

What we know:

He died while at home, the department said.

"Our department family is in mourning as we grieve the loss of not only an exceptional firefighter, but a respected leader, mentor, and friend," FFD said in an Aug. 23 Facebook post.

Capt. Sanders was with the fire department for 13 years – known for his commitment to excellence, compassion and sense of humor.

"His impact on our department and on those who had the privilege of working alongside him cannot be measured," FFD said.

The department asks for privacy and respect.

"We will share additional information as it becomes appropriate," FFD said. "The Flagstaff Fire Department thanks our community and our fire service partners for their support as we honor and remember Captain Sanders."

What they're saying:

On the Facebook post, members of the community are sharing their memories of Capt. Sanders, and their condolences.

"I remember having the great fortune to be a part of a construction building trip in Haiti years ago with Paul and his family. What a hard, dedicated worker and kind young man he was. Thank you for your continued dedication and service to your community Paul. May you rest in peace," Mya Kai said.

"Fond memories of Sunday ultimate on the Mormon Lake RD when Paul worked for the Coconino NF. Brother, you go start the party on the end zone, we will be there shortly. God speed. Thanks for years my friend!" Aaron Graeser said.

"This man was such a great man. Gone too early. I was so lucky to have known him and his family. Love and care for all involved," Kyle Gandy said.

"A bright light has certainly been dimmed. His impact on this town will forever remain and his absence can never be filled," Amy Dugan said.

What we don't know:

The fire department did not say when or how Capt. Sanders died.