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Flagstaff wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after crashing into trooper's patrol vehicle

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Crime and Public Safety
Published October 4, 2026 3:14 PM MST
Published October 4, 2026 3:14 PM MST

The Brief

    • State troopers arrested a driver for DUI after spotting her traveling the wrong way on a Flagstaff street and striking a patrol car.
    • Dashcam and bodycam video showed the driver telling troopers she was not sure how much she had to drink and that she did not see the parked police car.
    • Officials did not release the driver's identity, the specific street where the incident occurred, the date of the collision, or the exact charges faced.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A wrong-way driver was arrested after slamming into a patrol vehicle in Flagstaff.

What we know:

State troopers spotted a car traveling the wrong way down a Flagstaff street, and later struck a patrol car.

Highway Patrol checked on the driver in the car, asking if they were okay. Video shared on Oct. 4 from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol showed the driver giving an inaudible response after a trooper asked what had happened. 

The woman was asked to take a seat on the curb, while the trooper asked how much she had to drink that night. However, she responded, "I'm not too sure."

What they're saying:

"You didn't see the police car with the lights on in front of you?" the trooper asked the driver.

She responded with, "No I didn't."

The driver later asked where the vehicle had been parked, but the trooper told her it had been there the whole time.

What we don't know:

The driver's identity and charges she may face were not released. It is unclear when the collision occurred or on what street.

Dig deeper:

Officials determined the woman was under the influence and arrested her for DUI. 

What you can do:

"Before you choose to drink, choose to find a safe and sober ride home. Rideshares, taxis, and sober designated drivers are great options to keep our roads safe (and prevent you from rear-ending law enforcement vehicles)," AZDPS said. 

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol.

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