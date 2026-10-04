Flagstaff wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after crashing into trooper's patrol vehicle

The Brief State troopers arrested a driver for DUI after spotting her traveling the wrong way on a Flagstaff street and striking a patrol car. Dashcam and bodycam video showed the driver telling troopers she was not sure how much she had to drink and that she did not see the parked police car. Officials did not release the driver's identity, the specific street where the incident occurred, the date of the collision, or the exact charges faced.



A wrong-way driver was arrested after slamming into a patrol vehicle in Flagstaff.

What we know:

State troopers spotted a car traveling the wrong way down a Flagstaff street, and later struck a patrol car.

Highway Patrol checked on the driver in the car, asking if they were okay. Video shared on Oct. 4 from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol showed the driver giving an inaudible response after a trooper asked what had happened.

The woman was asked to take a seat on the curb, while the trooper asked how much she had to drink that night. However, she responded, "I'm not too sure."

What they're saying:

"You didn't see the police car with the lights on in front of you?" the trooper asked the driver.

She responded with, "No I didn't."

The driver later asked where the vehicle had been parked, but the trooper told her it had been there the whole time.

What we don't know:

The driver's identity and charges she may face were not released. It is unclear when the collision occurred or on what street.

Dig deeper:

Officials determined the woman was under the influence and arrested her for DUI.

What you can do:

"Before you choose to drink, choose to find a safe and sober ride home. Rideshares, taxis, and sober designated drivers are great options to keep our roads safe (and prevent you from rear-ending law enforcement vehicles)," AZDPS said.