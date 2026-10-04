Flagstaff wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after crashing into trooper's patrol vehicle
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A wrong-way driver was arrested after slamming into a patrol vehicle in Flagstaff.
What we know:
State troopers spotted a car traveling the wrong way down a Flagstaff street, and later struck a patrol car.
Highway Patrol checked on the driver in the car, asking if they were okay. Video shared on Oct. 4 from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol showed the driver giving an inaudible response after a trooper asked what had happened.
The woman was asked to take a seat on the curb, while the trooper asked how much she had to drink that night. However, she responded, "I'm not too sure."
What they're saying:
"You didn't see the police car with the lights on in front of you?" the trooper asked the driver.
She responded with, "No I didn't."
The driver later asked where the vehicle had been parked, but the trooper told her it had been there the whole time.
What we don't know:
The driver's identity and charges she may face were not released. It is unclear when the collision occurred or on what street.
Dig deeper:
Officials determined the woman was under the influence and arrested her for DUI.
What you can do:
"Before you choose to drink, choose to find a safe and sober ride home. Rideshares, taxis, and sober designated drivers are great options to keep our roads safe (and prevent you from rear-ending law enforcement vehicles)," AZDPS said.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol.