2nd flamethrower-wielding suspect ID'd in San Bernardino street takeover

San Bernardino police have identified a second suspect wanted in connection with using a flamethrower during a street takeover back in April.

Police said a felony arson arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Eric Hanshaw, a resident of Maricopa County, Arizona.

Police shared a video of Hanshaw and another suspect allegedly firing off a flamethrower during the April 24 street takeover at 5th and Mount Vernon.

Last month, police arrested 31-year-old Edgar Pena for lighting the asphalt on fire.

Advertisement

He has since pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including arson.