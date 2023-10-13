Florence man who caused deadly SR 387 crash sentenced to 22 years in prison

A Florence man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for causing a deadly crash along State Route 387 last year.

Dwayne Endicott, 56, was under the influence of meth when he struck two cars on April 27, according to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

Endicott's car had crossed the center line on SR 387, sideswiped a vehicle and collided head-on into an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 30-year-old Sabrina Echols, died in the crash.

"At sentencing, loved ones emotionally remembered Echols for her infectious smile and personality and described how her death has significantly affected their lives," Pinal County officials said.

Methamphetamine was found in Endicott's vehicle. A blood test confirmed that it was in his system, and he told authorities that he "had long been using" the drug.

Endicott was convicted on manslaughter, endangerment and felony drug charges.