Florida condo collapse: Search resumes after rest of tower demolished

Search efforts resumed Monday at the site of a collapsed condo tower in Florida after the last part of the building still standing was demolished, allowing rescuers to possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble.

The demolition went "exactly as planned" around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the site in Surfside, located just north of Miami Beach, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

During the demolition, loud explosions echoed from the structure. Then the building began to fall, one floor after another, cascading into an explosion of dust. Plumes billowed into the air, as crowds watched the scene from afar.

"It was picture perfect. Exactly what we were told would happen," Levine Cava said in an interview shortly after the demolition.

Levine Cava expressed relief that the search for victims can now continue, after being suspended on Saturday so workers could begin rigging the damaged but still-upright portion of the partly-collapsed tower with explosives — a precarious operation that could have caused the structure to fail.

"I feel relief because this building was unstable. The building was hampering our search efforts," Levine Cava said.

Rescuers hoped the demolition would open access to parts of the garage area. Once a new pathway into the initial rubble is secure, "we will go back to the debris pile, and we’ll begin our search and rescue efforts," Miami-Dade Fire Chief Albert Cominsky said at a press conference several hours before the remaining wing of the residential high rise came tumbling down.

The remains of 24 people have been recovered from the mound of concrete and twisted steel, while 121 are still missing. No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the collapse at the Champlain Towers South on June 24, but officials have pledged to keep looking despite the dwindling chance of finding survivors.

Smoke and dust linger in the air after the remaining part of the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building fell in a controlled demolition on July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Some residents had pleaded to return to their homes one last time to retrieve belongings left in haste but were denied. Others wondered about the pets left behind, even though officials said they found no signs of animals after making three final sweeps, including the use of drones to peer into the abandoned structure.

Approaching Tropical Storm Elsa has added urgency to the demolition plans with forecasts suggesting there could be strong winds in the area by Monday. President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Florida because of the storm, making federal aid possible.

The latest forecasts have moved the storm westward, mostly sparing South Florida, but National Hurricane Center meteorologist Robert Molleda said the area could still feel effects.

"We’re expecting primarily tropical storm force gusts," Molleda said, referring to gusts above 40 mph.

The decision to demolish the remnants of the Surfside building came after concerns mounted that the damaged structure was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas.

Authorities had gone door-to-door to advise nearby residents of the timing of the demolition, and to ask them to keep windows closed. They were told to stay inside until two hours after the blast to avoid the dust raised by the implosion.

The method used for Sunday night’s demolition is called "energetic felling," which uses small detonation devices and relies on the force of gravity. Levine Cava, speaking ahead of the demolition, said that should bring the building down in place, containing the collapse to the immediate surroundings so as to minimally disturb the existing mound of debris — where scores of people are believed to be trapped.

Officials used tarps to visually mark the search area, in case new debris scattered unexpectedly.

Hours before the demolition, Miami Beach police officers shone lights to remember the victims of the collapse.

"This evening, in a show of solidarity and support with our neighboring town, the City of Miami Beach has encouraged everyone to shine a light paying tribute to all of the Surfside victims, their families and first responders involved in this national tragedy," the department wrote in a video post on Instagram.

The Miami Beach Fire Department also paid tribute to the tragedy with firefighters flashing engine lights and the lights of a rescue boat.

The cause of the collapse of the Champlain, which was built in 1981, remains under investigation. A 2018 engineering report found that the building's ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had "major structural damage" and needed extensive repairs. The report also found "abundant cracking" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

Just two months before the building came down, the president of its board wrote a letter to residents saying that structural problems identified in the 2018 inspection had "gotten significantly worse" and that major repairs would cost at least $15.5 million. With bids for the work still pending, the building suddenly collapsed.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she will pursue a grand jury investigation to examine all factors and decisions that led to the collapse.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.