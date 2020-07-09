Florida deputies rescue baby from abandoned car related to stolen vehicle investigation, Sheriff's Office says

Deputies in Central Florida rescued a baby from a vehicle associated with a stolen vehicle investigation after the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, leaving the baby alone.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that on Tuesday, deputies spotted a car associated with a stolen vehicle investigation. They said that the driver hit a school zone sign and ran away, leaving an infant unattended in the front seat of the locked car, which was running.

Using tools from a neighbor, deputies said that they were about to safely open the doors and check on the baby. The baby was later reunited with a family member.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Lucien Suprice of Deltona, was reportedly taken into custody a short distance away after breaking through a privacy fence. Deputies said that they found a plastic baggie containing crack cocaine and a scale.

They said Suprice was arrested for child neglect, possession of narcotics, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, careless driving, driving while license suspended/revoked, attaching a tag not assigned, leaving an unattended child in a vehicle, no child restraint and running a stop sign.

