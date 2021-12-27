Expand / Collapse search
Florida police officer dies in motorcycle crash, officials say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated December 30, 2021 4:59AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

24-year-old officer killed in motorcycle crash

An Indian Harbor Beach police officer died in a motorcycle crash. She was just 24 years old.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle in Brevard County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the incident happened at about 2:40 a.m. Monday at Pineda Causeway and Patrick Dr. in Brevard County.

They said that a 24-year-old woman was driving a motorcycle westbound on Pineda Causeway when she, for an unknown reason, struck the concrete barrier wall. 

Authorities later identified the victim of the motorcycle crash as Indian Harbor Beach Police Officer Madison Merritt. 

madison merritt

The woman was reportedly ejected from her bike. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

