Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is, and how it happens

Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.

What is a fog bow?

While similar to a rainbow, the water droplets in a fog bow are smaller, which means "the color separation is weaker and more smeared, thus making the fog bow appear mostly white," NWS said.

According to NWS' online glossary, fog bows are fringed with red on the outside and blue on the inside.

And it looks like another one was spotted in St. Augustine, Florida.

Whereas a rainbow features all colors on the visible light spectrum – red, orange, yellow, blue, indigo, and violet.