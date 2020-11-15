For Goodness Cakes: Home bakers help make birthdays special for kids

In just one year, an organization of home bakers have made the birthdays of over 1,000 very deserving children in our state a little sweeter.

As Leslie Nilsen put the final touches on a very special birthday cake, it's not for her, or anyone she knows.

"We call this spreading love, joy, and frosting," she said.

This is all part of a group called For Goodness Cakes.

"We work with local foster care agencies and local home bakers to merge them together to bake and deliver birthday cakes for their kiddos," said Nilsen.

She started the Arizona chapter in 2019.

"We want to try to make it as special as possible, we try to make it as specific for that child as we can -- some kids ask for all types of different cakes, so we try to make them really special. We make sure their name's on it and really just make sure they know that they're important, their day is important and that they're celebrated."

Since they started here in Arizona, the 300-plus volunteers have made over 1,000 cakes for kids and they're looking to fulfill even more orders and volunteers.

"They can work on their own schedule, if they want to bake a cake, if they want to bake multiple cakes depending on where they are in the Valley, they can go to the locations that are close to them, so it's super rewarding for everyone that's involved."

For Goodness Cakes is making birthdays for some very deserving kids just a bit sweeter.

Volunteers have to undergo training and a food handlers course.

For more information:

https://www.forgoodnesscakes.org/maricopacounty