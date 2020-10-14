Former Navajo Nation President Thomas Atcitty dies at age 86

article

Former Navajo Nation President and New Mexico state representative Thomas Atcitty has died at the age of 86, according to a statement from current president Jonathan Nez.

Atcitty died from natural causes on Oct. 11, officials say. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, three children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

"Honorable Thomas Atcitty leaves behind a great legacy and many long-lasting memories for his family, friends, and all Navajo people," said President Nez. "We ask our Creator to bless his family with strength and comfort at this time.”

Atcitty served as Navajo Nation Vice President from 1995 to 1998 and as president from February 1998 to July 1998.

He was also a New Mexico state representative from 1980 to 1994 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

His funeral service will be held in Shiprock, New Mexico on Oct. 14, according to the statement.

