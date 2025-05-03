Former Paradise Valley employee accused of misusing funds; Crash leaves 4 in hospital | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a public official accused of using $10,000 in public funds for personal use to a multi-car crash that left four people hospitalized and a barrier wall destroyed in Phoenix, here's a look at tonight's top stories.
Former Paradise Valley Public Works Director accused of misusing funds
A former Paradise Valley Public Works Director is accused of misusing more than $10,000 in public funds for personal purchases.
Multi-car crash leaves 4 people hospitalized
Three cars were involved in a crash near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road that partially destroyed a barrier wall to a residents pool.
Gov. Katie Hobbs signs on new legislation
Governor Katie Hobbs signs off on new batch of legislation following the passage of the Division of Developmental Disabilities bill.
Driver stops on Interstate causing pile up
The driver was seen stopping in the middle of a busy interstate in Ohio after missing their exit. Fortunately, no one sustained any life-threatening injuries.
Woman sentenced for stabbing 93-year-old
A woman was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a 93-year-old man 30 times in 2024.