Four hospitalized, dog rescued from house fire in Surprise

Four people including a firefighter were sent to the hospital after the second story of a Surprise home caught fire on Sunday night.

Surprise Fire and Medical Department firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Greenway Road and Cotton Lane on July 2. When they got inside the home, they had "zero visibility and fought through heavy heat to move to the home’s second floor."

They found a room upstairs that was completely engulfed. But, they were able to get it under control quickly to keep it from spreading.

Three adults were taken to the hospital. Two had minor respiratory injuries and were released from the hospital and the other is in critical condition at the hospital after "suffering respiratory burns and burns to his face."

A firefighter also had a minor injury but has been released from the hospital.

A dog was rescued from the home, the department said.

As for the home, it has major smoke and fire damage. The cause is under investigation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from the Surprise Fire & Medical Department

Map of where the fire happened: