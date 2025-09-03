Fourth largest Powerball jackpot drawing happening tonight
PHOENIX - Everyone has a shot at becoming a billionaire tonight, with a huge Powerball jackpot up for grabs.
What we know:
As of Wednesday afternoon, the multi-state lottery jackpot stands at $1.4 billion. The cash value would be $634 million.
This is the Powerball's fourth-largest prize in history.
What you can do:
Tickets are $2, and can be purchased until 6:59 p.m. for Wednesday night's drawing.
The Source: This information was gathered by Fox 10 staff members.