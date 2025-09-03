Expand / Collapse search
Fourth largest Powerball jackpot drawing happening tonight

By
Updated  September 3, 2025 12:38pm MST
Lottery
FOX 10 Phoenix
Powerball drawing tonight for 4th largest jackpot

As of Wednesday afternoon, the multi-state lottery jackpot stands at $1.4 billion.

The Brief

    • The Powerball jackpot drawing is tonight
    • This is the fourth largest prize in Powerball history
    • Tickets can be purchased until 6:59 p.m.

PHOENIX - Everyone has a shot at becoming a billionaire tonight, with a huge Powerball jackpot up for grabs. 

What we know:

As of Wednesday afternoon, the multi-state lottery jackpot stands at $1.4 billion. The cash value would be $634 million. 

This is the Powerball's fourth-largest prize in history. 

What you can do:

Tickets are $2, and can be purchased until 6:59 p.m. for Wednesday night's drawing. 

The Source: This information was gathered by Fox 10 staff members.


 


 

LotteryArizonaNews