Fugitive wanted by the FBI might be in Arizona; girl shot at house party | Nightly Roundup

A man wanted by the FBI might be in Phoenix or Rocky Point and investigators need tips from the public to find him. A girl is recovering after being shot at a Phoenix house party. Here are tonight's top stories.
1. FBI searching for wanted fugitive who might be in Phoenix, Rocky Point
Featured
A wanted fugitive may be hiding out in Rocky Point or Phoenix and the FBI is asking anyone with information on him to give them a call.
2. Girl walks into Phoenix hospital after being shot at a house party, police say
Featured
A juvenile girl walked into a Phoenix hospital after police say she was shot at an apparent house party early in the morning on Saturday.
3. Miracle Hot Springs shuts down 'indefinitely' following 2 deaths
Featured
Sequoia National Forest's Miracle Hot Springs closed indefinitely Monday after the second death in two years, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.
4. Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Peoria, police say
Featured
A motorcyclist was killed in a solo crash early in the morning on Saturday in Peoria, police said.
5. Magic mushroom bill passed by AZ Senate
Magic mushroom bill passed by AZ Senate
The bill would legalize hallucinogens as a treatment for depression, bi-polar disorder, PTSD and anxiety. The bill now heads to the Arizona House for consideration. Gov. Katie Hobbs has not indicated whether she would sign the bill if it passes.