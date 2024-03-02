Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
Fugitive wanted by the FBI might be in Arizona; girl shot at house party | Nightly Roundup

A man wanted by the FBI might be in Phoenix or Rocky Point and investigators need tips from the public to find him. A girl is recovering after being shot at a Phoenix house party. Here are tonight's top stories.

1. FBI searching for wanted fugitive who might be in Phoenix, Rocky Point

FBI searching for wanted fugitive who might be in Phoenix, Rocky Point

A wanted fugitive may be hiding out in Rocky Point or Phoenix and the FBI is asking anyone with information on him to give them a call.

2. Girl walks into Phoenix hospital after being shot at a house party, police say

Girl walks into Phoenix hospital after being shot at a house party, police say

A juvenile girl walked into a Phoenix hospital after police say she was shot at an apparent house party early in the morning on Saturday.

3. Miracle Hot Springs shuts down 'indefinitely' following 2 deaths

Miracle Hot Springs shuts down 'indefinitely' following 2 deaths

Sequoia National Forest's Miracle Hot Springs closed indefinitely Monday after the second death in two years, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.

4. Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Peoria, police say

Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Peoria, police say

A motorcyclist was killed in a solo crash early in the morning on Saturday in Peoria, police said.

5. Magic mushroom bill passed by AZ Senate

Magic mushroom bill passed by AZ Senate

The bill would legalize hallucinogens as a treatment for depression, bi-polar disorder, PTSD and anxiety. The bill now heads to the Arizona House for consideration. Gov. Katie Hobbs has not indicated whether she would sign the bill if it passes.