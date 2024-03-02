Fugitive wanted by the FBI might be in Arizona; girl shot at house party | Nightly Roundup

A man wanted by the FBI might be in Phoenix or Rocky Point and investigators need tips from the public to find him. A girl is recovering after being shot at a Phoenix house party. Here are tonight's top stories.

1. FBI searching for wanted fugitive who might be in Phoenix, Rocky Point

2. Girl walks into Phoenix hospital after being shot at a house party, police say

3. Miracle Hot Springs shuts down 'indefinitely' following 2 deaths

4. Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Peoria, police say

5. Magic mushroom bill passed by AZ Senate