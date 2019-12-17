Fulton Homes, 99.9 KEZ partner for toy drive in Mesa

Fulton Homes is teaming up with 99.9 KEZ to bring toys to the hospital and today, some very deserving boys and girls got to take one of those toys home.

All of the toys were donated by Valley residents as part of the annual "Books and Toys for Girls and Boys" holiday toy drive. Patients at Cardon's Medical Center got a chance to pick out anything they wanted.

"It's a pretty cool thing for people in the hospital who need it," said Audrey, a patient at the hospital.

Darcie Cox was picking out a toy for her 11-year-old granddaughter.

"She's hooked up on all these IVs and stuff, and I said, 'I wish I could take you down there with me,' and she said, 'grandma, be good and pick me out something good,' and so this is just a prayer answered," she said.

She was overwhelmed by the generosity of others.

This makes me want to cry because she said, 'grandma, I just want a big plushie for Christmas,' and here are all these toys for all these kids," Cox said. "It's wonderful, so I can't wait to show it to her."

Bringing a little bit of joy to those who could use it most.