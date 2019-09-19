Funeral home invites general public to attend veteran’s service who has no family left

A Massachusetts funeral home invited the general public to attend the funeral of a veteran who had no family left.

Eileen Robichaud died on Sept. 6 at the Brockton Veteran Affairs Hospital in Brockton, according to Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home.

In a Facebook post, the funeral home director, Aaron Mizen, shared a photo of Robichaud with the invitation.

“The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home would like to extend an invitation to the general public to join us in honoring the life of one of our nation’s heroes who leaves behind no family able to attend her service,” the post said.

The Korean War veteran grew up in Methuen as an only child, her obituary said. After graduating high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

Robichaud became a decorated Korean War vet after serving in a naval aviation squadron from Sept. 8, 1953, until Sept. 6, 1957.

When she finished her service, Robichaud moved to California to live with her aunt’s family until she found a job and housing in Torrance.

The public can attend her graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday at Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N. Lowell St. in Methuen.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.