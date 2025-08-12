Gabriel Facio case: Pinal County Attorney to seek death penalty against suspect in police officer's murder

The Brief Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller announced on Aug. 12 that his office will seek the death penalty in Gabriel Facio's murder case. Facio, who was an Apache Junction police officer, was shot on June 2 by an alleged road rage suspect, and died days after the incident.



Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller announced on Aug. 12 that his office intends to seek the death penalty against the suspect involved in the murder of Apache Junction police officer Gabriel Facio.

"People need to take a stand against what is happening with police," said Miller, during a news conference. "People don't respect police officers anymore, and unfortunately, this kind of disrespect is leading to assault, casualties, and murder."

The backstory:

Officer Facio was shot in the face on June 2 by an alleged road rage suspect. The suspect has since been identified as 37-year-old Roger Nunez, and the shooting reportedly happened after he was pulled over in the area of Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road.

"The male was not complying with our verbal directions. We attempted less lethal ammunition towards him to try to gain compliance. At that time, he brandished his firearm and fired at police officers. They returned fire, striking him as well as one of our officers was struck by his gunfire towards us," Apache Junction Police said in a previous statement.

Officer Facio died days after the incident.

What they're saying:

During the news conference, County Attorney Miller said both he and Apache Junction Police Chief Michael Pooley have spoken with Officer Facio's family. Miller said the family is "in full support" of his office's decision.

"Law enforcement is a job that has changed over the years," said Chief Pooley. "The attacks that we have seen on law enforcement, on the men in uniform, whether it's here in Apache Junction or across the country, they have continued to rise. For me, I'm proud that we're making a stand."

Gabriel Facio (Courtesy: Apache Junction Police Department)