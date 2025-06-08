Apache Junction Police officer, Gabriel Facio, dies following June 2 shooting

The Brief Apache Junction Police officer Gabriel Facio has died six days after he was shot by a road rage suspect. During his time in the hospital, many in the community rallied around him, the department and his family. Facio was with the department for three years.



Officer Gabriel Facio of the Apache Junction Police Department has died days after he was shot in the face during an incident with a road rage suspect.

Gabriel Facio (Courtesy: Apache Junction Police Department)

What we know:

"It is with a broken heart I inform you of the passing of Officer Gabriel Facio today at noon. On behalf of the men and women of the Apache Junction Police Department, we appreciate the support and outpouring of love from the community. A little piece of us was lost as Officer Facio took his last breath surrounded by family and friends. He was a beloved father, husband, son, brother, friend and police officer who showed his passion for people through his service to others," said Apache Junction PD Chief Michael Pooley said on June 8.

Apache Junction PD Chief Michael Pooley shared this photo of him with Officer Gabriel Facio.

Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller responded to the news, saying, in part, "This senseless act has shaken us to our core. Officer Facio died doing what he had sworn to do—keeping others safe. His courage and selflessness will never be forgotten, and his sacrifice will not be in vain."

The backstory:

Officer Facio was shot in the face on June 2 by an alleged road rage suspect. The suspect has since been identified as 37-year-old Roger Nunez, and the shooting reportedly happened after he was pulled over in the area of Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road.

"The male was not complying with our verbal directions. We attempted less lethal ammunition towards him to try to gain compliance. At that time, he brandished his firearm and fired at police officers. They returned fire, striking him as well as one of our officers was struck by his gunfire towards us," Apache Junction Police said in a previous statement.