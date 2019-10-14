Gamers left in the dark as popular game Fortnite shuts down

article

The hype and hysteria surrounding one of the most popular video games in the world reached it's peak over the weekend as Fortnite suddenly shut down, leaving millions of gamers in the dark.

The shutdown happened Sunday afternoon with no warning or explanation.

"I just saw a black hole and then I got off to watch YouTube and the black hole was still there five hours later," said Steven Van Gelder, Fortnite player.

Fortnite players land on an island and fight to survive either on their own or on a team. It's played by millions worldwide but this weekend it was replaced by images of a black hole.

"I've seen my kids at home when they can't play video games and I know it's not a great scenario," said Derek Dodd with the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

The Alamo Drafthouse in Chandler decided to cancel an upcoming Fortnite competition over the confusion.

"The same way people are very excited about movies when they come out, I know folks are very excited about games as well, my kids included, and I want them to play the newest version of the game," said Dodd.

Most gaming experts seem to think this simply signals the start of a new season and possibly a brand new look for the game.

Steven says he is slightly disappointed to see the black hole, but there's always another game to play.

"It's not the only game I play so it's not that bad, but I wanted to play the new season but the screen is just black so you can't," said Steven.

Gaming experts say transitions in between seasons usually only last an hour or two and that updates usually come out on Thursdays. Fortnite fans may have to wait until then.

The Alamo Drafthouse is pushing its Fortnite event off to November for now.