Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 8:44 PM MST until FRI 9:45 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 8:47 PM MST until FRI 10:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:59 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 8:29 PM MST until FRI 10:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:02 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:51 PM MST until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:32 PM MST until FRI 10:30 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:35 PM MST until FRI 10:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:10 PM MST until FRI 9:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 7:20 PM MST until FRI 11:15 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Dust Advisory
from FRI 8:29 PM MST until FRI 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Gila Bend

Generac recalls portable generators after 7 finger amputations

By James Leggate
FOX Business

A popular portable generator brand has recalled several models after multiple reports of fingers being injured in the machines.

Generac Power Systems recalled the gas-powered generators this week, advising consumers to stop using them immediately. 

An unlocked handle can pinch fingers against the generator’s frame when it’s moved. The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company has received eight reports of injuries related to the generators, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

Generac Power Systems recalled some of its gas-powered generators this week, advising consumers to stop using them immediately.

Seven of the injuries resulted in finger amputations and one ended in a finger crushing, according to the CPSC.

The generators were sold at major retailers including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s and True Value between June 2013 and June 2021. They ranged in price from $790 to $1,480.

The full list of impacted models is available on the CPSC website.

Get updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com.


 