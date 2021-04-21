Georgia K-9 officer shot in line of duty released from vet

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
9
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 10:14 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Georgia K-9 officer shot in line of duty released from vet

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A Georgia K-9 officer who was shot while tracking a suspect in Douglasville over the weekend is at home recovering after being released from a veterinarian hospital Tuesday.

Austell Police K-9 Jerry Lee was shot once in the front leg while tracking a suspect early Sunday morning. The K-9 was rushed to an area veterinary hospital and underwent surgery.

Investigators say the shooting happened after Douglasville Police Department officers noticed a vehicle trying to avoid a driver’s license and safety checkpoint on Chapel Hill Road near the Interstate 20 exit. Officers began to pursue the vehicle, but it stopped and the male driver behind a nearby Lowe's, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

K-9 Jerry Lee was able to track the suspect who then exchanged fire with officers, hitting Jerry Lee.

The suspect was later found in the woods near the 6800 block of Douglas Boulevard. Investigators said officers heard a gunshot after approaching the suspect. He was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

JerryLee3.jpg

Tuesday, the Douglasville Police Department shared new photos of K-9 Jerry Lee as he was able to leave the vet to recover at home.

"Austell Police K-9 Jerry Lee got to come home from the vet today! We wish him a speedy recovery," the police department said on Facebook.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

The name of the suspect has not been released. It was not immediately clear why the suspect was trying to avoid the checkpoint.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.