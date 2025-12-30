Man held on $1M bond after downtown Phoenix shooting hurts 4

article

The Brief Keon Joubert, 22, is being held on a $1 million bond on four counts of aggravated assault after a shooting in downtown Phoenix that left four people injured, including one man with a life-threatening head wound. Joubert, who was already on probation for a prior weapons offense and has a federal conviction for human smuggling, claimed self-defense.



A 22-year-old man is being held on $1 million bond following a weekend shooting in downtown Phoenix that left four people hurt, including a man who isn't expected to survive.

Keon Joubert is accused of four felony counts of aggravated assault and a probation violation in connection with the Sunday morning shooting at 1st and Washington streets.

What we know:

Authorities say the incident began when Joubert tried to speak with a group of women outside a nightclub. While Joubert later claimed he acted in self-defense, prosecutors said surveillance footage and witness statements identify him as the shooter.

Three women and one man were hospitalized following the gunfire. The man was shot in the head, according to court proceedings.

During a court hearing, prosecutors noted that Joubert is currently on probation for discharging a firearm within city limits. They also revealed the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is reviewing a 2022 armed robbery charge reportedly involving the suspect.

"The state is asking your honor to find the defendant non-bondable," a prosecutor told the court, citing the gravity of the new charges and his criminal history.

Joubert did not appear in person for the hearing. The judge stated his absence was due to him being considered a danger to society.

Map of the shooting location

Dig deeper:

This wasn't Joubert’s first encounter with federal or state authorities.

In 2022, Joubert and Madison Fairley-Mayberry were charged with human smuggling after Border Patrol agents stopped them in Cochise County.

Authorities found two Mexican nationals in their vehicle, one of whom had been previously deported. Both Joubert and Fairley-Mayberry were sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for that offense.