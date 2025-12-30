Suspect arrested in Arizona Goodwill double shooting

The Brief A man accused of shooting two people inside a Tucson Goodwill store the day after Christmas has been arrested. The victims remain in critical condition, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. The suspect, 40-year-old Adrian William Orozco, is accused of multiple felony charges.



A man accused of shooting two people at a southern Arizona Goodwill store on the day after Christmas has been arrested.

The backstory:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the shooting happened on Dec. 26 at a Goodwill Donation Center located near Valencia and Los Reales Roads.

Two people who were shot were taken to a hospital where they remain in critical condition.

After the shooting, authorities released photos of the suspect, who was described as a white or Hispanic man, standing roughly 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

A stolen vehicle that was believed to be connected to the suspect was later found 10 miles northwest of the Goodwill store where the shooting happened.

Update:

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, authorities said the suspect, 40-year-old Adrian William Orozco, was taken into custody near First Avenue and Grant Road. He was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, auto theft and armed robbery.

What they're saying:

"PCSD would like to thank the community for its assistance in sharing photos of the suspect and providing valuable information to detectives over the past several days," the sheriff's department said. "This arrest was made possible through the community’s cooperation and the persistent investigative efforts of PCSD detectives, with assistance from multiple units including the Fugitive Investigative Unit, Air Unit, Fraud Unit, Counter Narcotics, K-9 Unit and Night Detectives."

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Map of where the shooting happened