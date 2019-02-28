Get our UPDATED, FREE FOX 10 Weather app!

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Track your local forecast for the Phoenix metro area quickly with the FREE FOX 10 Weather app. The improved design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information all on one page. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.



Why download the FOX 10 Weather app?



* You'll see current weather conditions at a glance with fully integrated GPS for accurate conditions wherever you are



* Hourly and daily forecasts from the FOX 10 Weather Team



* Watch live streaming newscasts



* Get National Weather Service alerts when your location is affected



* Interactive radar map featuring high-resolution satellite imagery to track all cycles of a weather system - before, during and after a storm! Radar is optimized for in-network and WiFi performance.



* Save your favorite locations to track weather all over the world.



* Live traffic map for the Phoenix metro area to help make your commute easier



We want to keep you informed, so depend on us and download the FOX 10 Weather App for Apple and Android devices today!



What's new: The FOX 10 Phoenix Weather App is better than ever with a new scroll functionality that puts every feature on one user-friendly screen!

Download links:



http://bit.ly/fox10weather-apple



http://bit.ly/fox10weather-android



