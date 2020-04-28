Gila River Casinos, large venues look to plastics to keep customers safe once reopened

Gila River Casinos announced it will not be reopening on May 1st as once scheduled, but said there is a way they will be protecting customers once reopened.

The coronavirus is forcing large venues like casinos to rethink how they do business.

The challenge for casinos, movie theatres and other high-capactiy businesses to re- open to customers is keeping people separate and safe.

That's where acrylic can come in.

Image 360 in Scottsdale has seen an increases in demand for barriers at businesses around the country.

"Predominantly now it’s countertop acrylic protective panels for countertop transactions. We all have six foot distancing but its really hard to sign a credit card when you’re six feet away," explained Brad Beller with Image 360.

Since the COVID-19 crisis, Image 360 has shifted focus to making protective barriers for companies.

Beller gets his supplies from Port Plastics. They are seeing a major spike in demand from larger venues.

Entertainment industry related casinos, theaters, restaurants, nail supply companies, everybody that is trying to get back to business is trying their best to make sure everybody is protected," said Patty Robison with Port Plastics.

Gila River Casino says it employees will wear masks, and you will see plexiglass barriers between slot machines and in other areas.

Meanwhile, Robison says business is up 40% for her plastics company and supply is already becoming an issue.

"Materials are drying up and right now lead times are 12 to 14 weeks," she said.

Gila River Casino says because the situation is always changing, they don’t expect to reopen until mid-May at the earliest.

When they do, expect to see a lot more protective barriers in place.