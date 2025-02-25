Gila River Indian Community enforces curfew on minors amid a surge in crime, Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis says

The Brief A temporary curfew for those under 18 will be put in place due to a rise in crime in the Gila River Indian Community. The curfew runs from Feb. 25 to March 9. Exceptions will be made for minors with guardians and for those attending work, school or community events.



A temporary curfew for people under the age of 18 will be enforced in the Gila River Indian Community, Governor Stephen R. Lewis announced on Instagram.

The order will be enforced beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and run each night through March 9.

The curfew for teenagers will be enforced from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night due to the rise of violent crime in the community.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

What they're saying:

Lewis called the rise in crime a public safety emergency, forcing his hand in enacting the measure.

"I will always take action whenever necessary to protect the Community's youth, and I encourage all Community members to report any suspicious or criminal activity to the Gila River Police Department," he posted on Instagram.

What we know:

Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis

Children and minors accompanied by parents and guardians will not be held to curfew enforcement.

Also, minors who are working, attending school, after-school programs or community-sponsored events will be unrestricted from the curfew.

Local perspective:

Additionally, the Sacaton School District will cancel the remainder of its middle school sports home games, moving them to the opposing team's site.

The school's baseball team is participating in the league playoffs on March 3 & 4.

The Sacaton Elementary School is also postponing a planned Culture Night and scheduling it at a later date.