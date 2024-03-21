Gila River officer injured after rollover crash in Laveen; 2 in custody

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says at 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the 63rd Avenue and Baseline Road intersection.

"It was reported that a Gila River PD unit was involved in the collision and was upside down. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle initially fled the scene on foot. Phoenix PD located and detained the subjects and returned them to the scene. Alcohol impairment is suspected," stated MCSO's Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

The Gila River Police officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released in this case.

Map of where the crash happened: