Gila River Police officer, two others injured in Chandler I-10 crash

A four-car crash on I-10 in Chandler on Monday afternoon injured an officer and two other people.

What we know:

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Riggs Road on the afternoon of March 17, Arizona DPS said.

"One of the vehicles involved is a Gila River PD patrol cruiser. The officer has minor injuries, however two people in another vehicle have serious injuries," DPS spokesperson Bart Graves said.

What we don't know:

DPS didn't say what led up to the crash.

Map of the area where the crash happened: