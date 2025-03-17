Gila River Police officer, two others injured in Chandler I-10 crash
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A four-car crash on I-10 in Chandler on Monday afternoon injured an officer and two other people.
What we know:
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Riggs Road on the afternoon of March 17, Arizona DPS said.
"One of the vehicles involved is a Gila River PD patrol cruiser. The officer has minor injuries, however two people in another vehicle have serious injuries," DPS spokesperson Bart Graves said.
What we don't know:
DPS didn't say what led up to the crash.