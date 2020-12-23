Gilbert girl and her friends set off to collect food items for those in need this holiday season

This holiday season, food banks are struggling to meet nearly unprecedented demand, and can use all the help they can get.

As it turns out, Well, a very unlikely source is lending a big hand.

"Hello! Do you have any cans for the United Food Bank?" Asked 5-year-old Emma Bodie.

It may be Winter Break, but it is not break time for Emma and her friends, Macy and Ella. Equipped with their trusty wagon, the three friends are on a mission to collect as much food as possible for the United Food Bank.

"I’m donating because other people are homeless, and they need something to eat," said Emma.

Emma started knocking on neighborhood doors with her parents in Gilbert on the weekend of Dec. 19, and has found people more than willing to give what they can.

So far, Emma has already donated more than 300 pounds of food, and the need is more than apparent, as many line up to get what they can, in the days leading up to Christmas.

"A lot. A lot more probably than in years past, and so, we try to do what we can do," said Emma’s mother, Erica Bodie.

There’s no age limit on doing good deeds, and sometimes, even the tiniest steps can go farther than we think.

"People are hungry. We just want to help out when we can," said Emma.

Fundraising for United Food Bank

https://give.unitedfoodbank.org/fundraiser/3085650

