Gilbert hit-and-run shakes up victim, her family: 'Complete lack of humanity'

The Gilbert Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened late Saturday night.

The victim was a driver who was stopped at a stop sign near Warner Road and Val Vista Drive around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 10. Luckily, her injuries were minor.

The suspect driver still hasn't been found.

Savannah Kermis says her sister Madyson drove up to a stop sign, and that's when the driver of another car slammed into Madyson's car and took off.

"I think it's just like a complete lack of humanity and care for your fellow person," Savannah said.

She says she and her sister were having a relaxing movie night Saturday before Madyson headed home a little after 11 p.m.

Savannah then got a call that her sister had been the victim of a hit-and-run.

"What she described to me when she called me right after the accident was that somebody had been coming down Warner Road, I guess westbound really fast, like 60, 70 miles per hour. It's a construction zone right now, they're doing some work out there, so it was out of character," Savannah explained.

Madyson said the driver swerved out of nowhere, hitting her car head on.

Gilbert Police showed up quickly.

"She's since been to the ER to get checked out. She had to get a couple shots for pain and swelling. She's pretty bruised today, but superficially. She doesn't have any broken bones or anything, so that's one thing to be thankful for. But yeah, the person drove off," Savannah said.

She's hoping people in the Rancho Cimarron or Finley Farms neighborhoods can help identify the car seen hitting her sister's vehicle.

"It's kind of hard to know if he just turned down that way to get out of the way, or if they were heading to a specific house in that neighborhood. We really don't know. So any neighbors in that area, it would be really great if they have any cameras to check that or if someone saw damage on a vehicle around that time of night," Savannah said.

She's hoping this was a lapse of judgment on the driver's part, but says they still chose to leave without knowing if Madyson was OK.

"Thankfully she's 10 feet from my front door and I can run down there. We have wonderful neighbors who came and assisted, but she could've been very seriously injured and left there for who knows how long," she said.

Gilbert Police described the suspect's vehicle as white, with no make or model listed. Savannah says she believes it was a Honda Civic or a car of a similar make and model.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gilbert Police at 480-503-6500.

Map of the area where the crash happened: