Girl walks into Phoenix hospital after being shot at a house party, police say

A juvenile girl walked into a Phoenix hospital after police say she was shot at an apparent house party early in the morning on Saturday.

At around 2:30 a.m. on March 2, officers responded to the area of 81st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for reports of a shooting at a house party. When they got there, they found "a large scene with evidence indicating that a shooting had taken place."

However, police didn't find any victims.

Not too long later, officers got word a juvenile girl walked into the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said she was shot at the house party.

No more information was made available.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: