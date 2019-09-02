Glendale Fire: 1-year-old found face down in the pool; taken to hospital in very critical condition

article

Glendale Fire officials say a one-year-old was taken to a local hospital after he was found face down in the pool by his mother.

Fire officials say the incident happened along the 15000 block of N. 66th Avenue, located near the intersection of Greenway Road and 67th Avenue. When firefighters arrived, the boy had no heartbeat and was not breathing. The boy is listed in very critical condition as of Monday night.

The home, according to fire officials, has no pool fence.