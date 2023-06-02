Glendale intersection shut down after pedestrian is hit by car

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car near 53rd Avenue and Camelback early Friday morning, Glendale police said.

The collision happened just before 4:30 a.m. on June 2, and the driver involved stayed at the scene.

Police are investigating to see if another vehicle played a role in the crash.

Camelback Road will be shut down between 51st Avenue and 55th Avenue throughout the morning for the investigation. Glendale PD is advising drivers to take Bethany Home Road or Indian School as an alternate route.

Location of the crash: