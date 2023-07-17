Glendale man killed his ex-girlfriend because he was 'angry and jealous': court documents

A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in Glendale has been arrested.

Police say the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. on July 15 at a home near 87th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The victim, 43-year-old Alma Escobar, was rushed to a hospital where she later died. Escobar's ex-boyfriend, 58-year-old Victoriano Alejo, was arrested.

According to court documents, Alejo admitted to stabbing Escobar because she started dating another person.

Alejo allegedly drank at least 12 beers before the stabbing and told investigators that Escobar's new relationship "made him angry and jealous."

"He felt that if she was not going to be in a relationship with him, then he would not allow her to be in any relationship," court documents read. "He consciously made the decision to stab [Escobar], intending to kill her and end her life."

Victoriano Alejo, 58, is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in Glendale.

After stabbing Escobar, police say Alejo tried to cut himself with the knife.

Alejo was booked into jail and is accused of murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and threatening and intimidating.

Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Area where the stabbing happened: