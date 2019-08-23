Glendale Police: Mother dead, child injured after hit by car along Missouri Avenue

Glendale Police officials say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries Friday night following a car crash.

In a statement, police say the accident happened near 67th Avenue and Missouri, between Bethany Home and Camelback Roads. The woman and her child were struck by a car at the intersection while walking in the crosswalk. The mother was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. The child was also brought to a hospital out of precaution and is expected to be okay.

The driver involved, police say, remained on scene for officers to arrive. Impairment is believed to be a factor, but no arrest has been made.

The investigation is ongoing.