Glendale Police officers go on wild goat chase

By and
Published 
Updated 4:57PM
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - It's not something people get to see everyday.

Many people have heard of the term "wild goose chase," but for Glendale Police, their officers were recently on a "wild goat chase." Now, the officers who caught the goats are being called GOATs (Greatest Of All Time)

One can say the goats went on the lam in this case. The chase happened on July 1, and it took a team effort to capture the goats, as three officers with what appeared to be leashes can be seen in front yards.

In a portion of the video, two people were seen jumping in front of one of the goats to try to stop it.

After that, a foot chase happened, and finally, an officer was successful in capturing one of the goats.

"That's how we do it," said one officer. That's how we do it boys, right?"

As for the other goat, it led police in a field. And after a short chase and a couple of tries, officers got a hold of it.

In the end, no animals or officers were injured.

One of the officers involved was Alfanso Trevino. For Officer Trevino, it wasn't his first rodeo, so to speak.

"We got a call about a mule in the same area near 75th Ave. and Glendale," said Officer Trevino. "Wondered pretty far away from its corral, and we just returned it back to its owner."

Glendale officer wrangles goat: bodycam video

New bodycam footage released by the Glendale Police Department shows officers wrangling a loose goat earlier this week.