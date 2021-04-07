Glendale Police officials identify driver allegedly involved in crash that killed Phoenix woman

article

Glendale Police officials have released the identity of a Phoenix man who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash on the morning of March 30 that killed a 50-year-old woman.

According to earlier statements by Glendale Police officials, officers were called out to the intersection of 99th Avenue and Maryland at around 12:51 a.m. on March 30 for reports of a two-car crash.

According to investigators, a car was traveling westbound on Maryland Avenue when it allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a truck that was heading south on 99th Avenue.

The impact sent the truck into a canal on the southwest side of the intersection, killing the driver. The driver of the truck was identified as Leauna Christensen.

Leauna Christensen (Photo Courtesy: Glendale Police Department)

"The occupants of the sedan were witnessed walking away from the accident westbound on Maryland Ave," read a portion of a statement released by Glendale Police on April 7. "The driver left his wallet in the vehicle and officers responded to his residence where evidence of the collision was located, and he was placed under arrest."

Rudy A. Valdez Herrera

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Rudy A. Valdez Herrera. Herrera was initially taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury, but he self-surrendered to police on April 7, and was booked into jail. He is accused of failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident, which is a felony.

"Impairment is being investigated at this time, and the investigation is ongoing for additional criminal charges," read a portion of the statement released by Glendale Police.