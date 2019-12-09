Glendale Police: Suspect hurt in shooting near McDowell and 43rd Avenue

article

Police are reportedly investigating a shooting in the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

According to witnesses on scene who spoke with FOX 10, the suspect in the shooting shot at police officers, who then returned fire. There is reportedly a car at the scene with bullet holes.

According to Glendale Police officials, a person is shot, but no officers are injured.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.