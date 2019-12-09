PD: Suspect, victim identified following deadly shooting at Glendale business

article

Police say a man is dead following a shooting inside a Glendale business.

Glendale Police say 40-year-old Julius Grant, a former employee of the business at that location, was upset over a pay issue and went to the business. After waiting, he entered an office where 50-year-old Scott Isaacson was with two other employees. Police say without provocation Grant shot Isaacson multiple times before leaving the scene.

Isaacson was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police then located Grant in a vehicle, and he was injured following an officer-involved shooting at 43rd Avenue and McDowell. Officers say he displayed a handgun when approached. He received non-life threatening injuries.

Glendale Police say once Grant is released from the hospital, he will be accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Phoenix Police is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting with Glendale Police.