Glendale teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse of minor: PD

Glendale officials say the city's police department has arrested a person for alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor.

According to a brief statement we received on the night of Jan. 18, the suspect, identified as Nathaniel Pineda, is accused of sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, and luring a minor by offering or soliciting sexual conduct.

"Pineda was a teacher at Dream City Church. Due to the sensitivity of this case, we will not confirm if the minor Mr. Pineda was involved with was a student or not," read a portion of Glendale's statement on the arrest.