Glendale woman killed by stray bullet; deadly Chandler officer-involved shooting l Morning News Brief

Updated  August 21, 2025 10:32am MST
Morning Brief
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

From a woman who died after being struck by a stray bullet at a Glendale intersection to an officer-involved shooting in Chandler that left a suspect dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 21.

1. 'She didn't deserve something so horrible'

Glendale woman shot while her family was inside the car
Glendale woman shot while her family was inside the car

The family of Yarely Hermosillo is speaking out after she was shot to death in front of her husband, mother, and toddler in Glendale.

2. Suspect killed in Chandler

Armed suspect shot, killed following pursuit in Chandler: PD
Armed suspect shot, killed following pursuit in Chandler: PD

Police say an armed suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 21 near Frye and McQueen Roads in Chandler. No officers were hurt.

3. Phoenix high school stabbing

Grandma of Maryvale High student rushed to the school after stabbing reports
Grandma of Maryvale High student rushed to the school after stabbing reports

Debra Boyer rushed to Maryvale High School after getting a tip on a neighborhood safety app that something was happening on Tuesday, Aug. 19. Her grandson is a junior at the school where another student was fatally stabbed.

4. Hurricane Erin latest

Hurricane Erin slams North Carolina, Virginia coasts with strong winds, powerful waves, dangerous rip currents
Hurricane Erin slams North Carolina, Virginia coasts with strong winds, powerful waves, dangerous rip currents

Thousands of people were evacuated off parts of North Carolina's Outer Banks amid the threat of a storm surge. Meanwhile, beaches remained off limits along the East Coast as dangerous waves and rip currents slammed shorelines.

5. Idaho students' killer wants prison transfer

Bryan Kohberger demands prison transfer after complaining of inmate sex threats
Bryan Kohberger demands prison transfer after complaining of inmate sex threats

Bryan Kohberger requested the prison wing transfer after reporting graphic threats of sex assault to prison guards.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Slight chance of rain in Phoenix as Extreme Heat Warning rolls on
Arizona weather forecast: Slight chance of rain in Phoenix as Extreme Heat Warning rolls on

Thursday will be hot in the Valley as an Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect, but there will be a chance for rain.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews