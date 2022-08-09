Expand / Collapse search
Glendale woman stabs and kills her boyfriend after apparent argument, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:18PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Glendale woman stabs and kills her boyfriend after apparent argument, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A woman stabbed and killed her boyfriend after an apparent argument broke out inside her Glendale apartment on Aug. 8, police say.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a person saying her neighbor just admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in the area of 51st and Northern avenues.

When they arrived, officers found 29-year-old Nathaniel Richard Yardley who had been stabbed several times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

24-year-old Raeann Tyree Antonio was found and arrested shortly after police arrived.

No further information is available.

24-year-old Raeann Tyree Antonio and 29-year-old Nathaniel Richard Yardley

