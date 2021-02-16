Globe Police: Man sentenced to 3 life sentences for role in deadly bar shooting

article

The Globe Police Department says a man who pleaded guilty to his role in a deadly 2018 shooting in the city has been handed three life sentences by a judge.

According to a statement released on the department's Facebook page on Feb. 16, Sterling Hunt pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened during the late-night hours of Nov. 11, 2018 at a bar called Jammerz in Globe. According to a news report at the time, police believe that Hunt, who was 22 at the time, walked into the bar where four people had been playing pool, and shot them with a semi-automatic pistol for an unspecified reason.

Jammerz Bar in Globe, Arizona, site of a deadly shooting in November 2018

At the time, police were able to swiftly identify Hunt, who is from the Navajo nation, as the shooter.

According to Globe Police's statement on Hunt's sentencing, prosecutors reached a plea deal with Hunt in lieu of a possible death sentence. The plea deal was made at the request and consent of the surviving victims, as well as the families of the other victims.

