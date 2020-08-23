Go kart driver dies in car collision in Mesa

article

Mesa Police say one man has died after a collision involving a go kart and another car on Williams and Broadway Roads on Aug. 23.

Police say the crash happened early Sunday morning when a BMW rear-ended a go kart traveling westbound from Williams on Broadway.

The go kart driver, identified only as a 28-year-old man, died at the scene. Police say the he had not worn any helmet or eye protection and the go kart did not have any lights or flags to identify it late at night.

The BMW driver did not show signs of impairment and no charges were filed for the incident.

