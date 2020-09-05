Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau

Goat climbs into deputy's car, chews papers in Georgia

Published 
Pets-animals
Storyful

Goat caught on camera eating deputy’s paperwork

A goat snuck into a Georgia deputy's patrol car and began eating her paperwork.

DOUGLAS, Ga. - A goat with no respect for authority climbed into a deputy’s car, chewed on her paperwork, and knocked her to the ground in north-central Georgia on September 1, bodycam footage shows.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff Department, the deputy was serving civil papers at a residence when she noticed a goat inside her patrol car.

“The deputy explained that due to the number of houses she visits daily, she routinely leaves her vehicle’s door open because she has had to retreat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Footage shows the deputy attempting to get the goat out of her car. “C’mon, get out,” she urges the goat as it munches on papers.

After finally getting the goat to exit the vehicle and retrieving the documents, the animal head-butts her to the ground.

The Sheriff Department reported the deputy was not physically injured.