Goodyear motorcyclist killed after rear-ending stopped car, PD says

The Brief 29-year-old Hunter Gasvoda was killed while riding his motorcycle in Goodyear around midnight on March 21. Investigators say he rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light near Estrella Parkway and Bullard Boulevard.



A motorcyclist was killed in a Goodyear crash on Friday night, and he's been identified by police.

What we know:

The March 21 crash happened around midnight near Estrella Parkway and Bullard Boulevard, the Goodyear Police Department said.

"Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle collided with the rear of a stationary vehicle, at a red light," investigators said.

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Hunter Gasvoda, was in critical condition following the crash, but died at the hospital from his injuries.

The driver Gasvoda reportedly rear-ended stayed at the scene for the investigation.

What's next:

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Map of the area where the crash happened: