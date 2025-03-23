Expand / Collapse search

Goodyear motorcyclist killed after rear-ending stopped car, PD says

Published  March 23, 2025 4:38pm MST
The Brief

    • 29-year-old Hunter Gasvoda was killed while riding his motorcycle in Goodyear around midnight on March 21.
    • Investigators say he rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light near Estrella Parkway and Bullard Boulevard.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A motorcyclist was killed in a Goodyear crash on Friday night, and he's been identified by police.

What we know:

The March 21 crash happened around midnight near Estrella Parkway and Bullard Boulevard, the Goodyear Police Department said.

"Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle collided with the rear of a stationary vehicle, at a red light," investigators said.

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Hunter Gasvoda, was in critical condition following the crash, but died at the hospital from his injuries.

The driver Gasvoda reportedly rear-ended stayed at the scene for the investigation.

What's next:

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Map of the area where the crash happened:

