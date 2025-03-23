Goodyear motorcyclist killed after rear-ending stopped car, PD says
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A motorcyclist was killed in a Goodyear crash on Friday night, and he's been identified by police.
What we know:
The March 21 crash happened around midnight near Estrella Parkway and Bullard Boulevard, the Goodyear Police Department said.
"Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle collided with the rear of a stationary vehicle, at a red light," investigators said.
The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Hunter Gasvoda, was in critical condition following the crash, but died at the hospital from his injuries.
The driver Gasvoda reportedly rear-ended stayed at the scene for the investigation.
What's next:
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.