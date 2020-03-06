Goodyear PD K-9 Diko helps officers find $20K worth of meth during traffic stop

The Goodyear Police Department's newest K-9 played a big part in a drug bust this week.

Police say Diko helped officers find $20,000 worth of methamphetamine inside the trunk of a car during a traffic stop near Interstate 10 and Litchfield Road on Thursday.

K-9 Diko (Goodyear Police Department)

The drugs were discovered after an officer observed a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. After pulling over the vehicle, officers searched it and Diko found five pounds of meth inside.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Herber Jesus Salomon, told police he was heading to Phoenix to visit family. He was arrested and booked into jail.