Goodyear PD: Man arrested in connection with Valley-wide armed robbery spree

Goodyear Police, with assistance from multiple Valley law enforcement agencies, arrested a man in connection to a Valley-wide armed robbery spree that spanned over three months.

Police say they arrested Dorian Cabrera, 42, in connection to eight armed robberies that happened between April 14 to July 21, 2019, in Goodyear, Mesa, Phoenix, Surprise, and Avondale.

Dorian Cabrera seen on surveillance video at a Family Dollar in Avondale. (Goodyear Police)

Officers in Goodyear were called to the O'Reilly Auto Parts store near Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street on April 14 for reports of an armed robbery in which the suspect "pointed a handgun at multiple employees, forced them to the back of the store and used zip ties to detain the employees while he stole property from the victims and money from the store."

According to investigators, the suspect committed eight total armed robberies involving pointing a handgun at employees, zip-tying them, and stealing money. The suspect also took the employees' identifications and threatened them as well as told victims to lie to police about his appearance. Victims range in age from 18 to 37-years-old.

Goodyear Police and other law enforcement agencies were able to arrest Cabrera for the string of robberies. He's a former employee of the O'Reilly's in Goodyear where the first incident occurred. Financial hardship is believed to be the motive behind the crime spree.

Cabrera was booked on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and first-degree burglary. He currently faces charges for only one of the eight robberies on July 21 at a Family Dollar in Avondale as the others are still being investigated.

Goodyear Police, Mesa Police, Avondale Police, Phoenix Police, Surprise Police, El Mirage Police, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and ATF all worked together on this investigation. No other suspects are believed to be involved.