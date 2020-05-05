Goodyear Police: 20 lbs of meth seized during traffic stop along the I-10

article

Goodyear Police officials say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a traffic stop where officers found illegal drugs inside the car.

According to a tweet made to the department's unverified Twitter account, the traffic stop happened on Sunday on the I-10, near Sarival Avenue,

Police officials say during the traffic stop, officers found 20 lbs of methamphetamine inside the car. The drugs have a street value of about $60,000.

Investigators say they arrested Luis Miguel Martinez Loaiza and booked him into jail in connection with the incident. He is accused of transporting meth.

(Click here if you can't see the interactive map)